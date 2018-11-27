Four dead in Albany mobile home park fire

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed Tuesday morning four people died in a mobile home fire Monday evening.
The fire started around 7:15 p.m. at the Dunes Mobile Home Park in the 1000 block of Dunes Ave.
The victims were identified as Rosemary Davis, 68, Devontay Wilson, 1, Christian Gray Jr., 2, and Draya Wilson, 6.
Fowler said all four died from smoke inhalation. Four other children were in the mobile home as well. Three of them are in a burn unit in Augusta, and the fourth is at Phoebe.
Fire crews were at the scene for several hours.
Sam Harris, an investigator with the Albany Fire Department, said the trailer received “extensive damage” from the fire.
The child death task force is assisting in the investigation, officials said.
Officials have not released the cause of the fire and are anticipating releasing more information Tuesday following the investigation.
