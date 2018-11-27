A few very cold nights ahead

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Gradual clearing and tumbling temperatures behind today's cold front. Steady 50s will fall into the 30s overnight. While sunshine brings little warmth Tuesday as highs only reach the low-mid 50s.
Clear cold nights and sunny cool days hold through the week. Tuesday night a Freeze Watch goes into effect which brings the coldest morning with lows 28-32 degrees.
Slowly warming the end of the week into the weekend as rain chances rise. Upper 60s Friday rise into the mid 70s Sunday with lows back into the 50s. Scattered showers likely through the weekend.
