Early voting begins for runoffs

TIFT CO., GA (WALB) - Early voting for runoffs started Monday in Georgia, with the secretary of state and public service commission offices at stake.
Republican state Representative Brad Raffensperger faces former Democratic congressman John Barrow in a December 4th runoff for secretary of state.
Raffensperger finished the November 6 election with 49 percent of the vote, leading Barrow by just 16,278 votes out of 3.8 million cast. The race requires a runoff because neither candidate surpassed 50 percent.
Leila Dollison, Tift County’s Election Supervisor, said 224 people cast ballots on the first day of early voting, so she expects better than usual turnout.
“If it’s anything like the general election, we can expect a good turnout. People seem to be interested,” said Dollison.
The last day for early voting in the runoffs is November 30. Election Day is December 4.
Monday nigh, President Donald Trump tweeted out two endorsements for Raffensperger.
Trump said Raffensperger is a candidate who “is tough on Crime and Borders” and “will be great for jobs!”
