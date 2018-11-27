Dougherty Co. not even discussing T-SPLOST as a possibility after Michael

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - While many counties have been in favor of T-SPLOST, it has become a controversial topic among Dougherty County leaders — a topic county commissioners voted to not even discuss any further.
T-SPLOST is state funding for transportation related projects.
But it is also a one cent tax on residents.
Commissioners heatedly expressed their upset with even suggesting an added tax after the stress residents have gone through during Hurricane Michael.
While many Georgia counties are now using T-SPLOST funds, Dougherty County won't be one of those for at least the next year.
“The board today decided not to go any further with the idea of a T-SPLOST,” said Gloria Gaines, a Dougherty County commissioner.
For several reasons, commissioners discussed, one being the county recently approved a three mil sales tax in the unincorporated areas.
“We felt that you add that to the trauma of Michael, that it would be just a little too much at this time to consider even putting this as an issue before our citizens,” said Gaines.
Commissioners would not be voting to approve the one cent sales tax, and instead would be voting on whether to put it on the March ballot for residents to vote on.
But when it came down to it, the majority of commissioners say they don’t even want to do that.
“I mean it’s been really tough, and for me to even look at someone I represent and say I think we’re going to put another tax on the ballot, at this time,” said Lamar Hudgins, a Dougherty County Commissioner.
T-SPLOST would be extra funding for anything transportation related, like roads and the airport, which some commissioners said is reason enough to at least consider the new tax. Especially with the new Georgia Pacific Lumber Plant coming to the county.
“I think it’s going to be a lot of truck impact out on 82 when Georgia Pacific kicks off and starts working,” said Commissioner Clinton Johnson.
But as far as the county is concerned, T-SPLOST discussions are over before they really got started.
“We would go know further with this issuel,” said Gaines.
Now other parties, including those with the City of Albany, can bring the topic of T-SPLOST up at a commission meeting during the delegations.
If it’s brought up then, commissioners can discuss it.
Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler said the number of homicides has gone down this year, even in light of this weekend’s events.
Fifteen people in the county died from homicide in 2018.
In 2017 the number was 23.
Fowler said he thinks a big reason for the decrease is making people aware of just how bad the homicide rate was last year.
A big way Fowler did that was through his hearse parade.
Over 20 hearses, one for each homicide, drove though the county, symbolically representing all of the senseless deaths.
Fowler said even though the number went down, even one death is too many.
“We’ve got to learn to communicate better. We can fuss and fight among ourselves but we don’t have to escalate it to messing up someone’s life because now you’ve messed up two people’s families. Someones has to go to jail, someone has to go to the grave. It doesn’t make sense,” said Fowler.
Fowler said he was hoping not to have to do the hearse parade this year, but added he’s already thinking of doing it just to get that number down even more next year.
County Commissioners also continued discussions on another topic.
After seeing the devastation Hurricane Michael caused, Dougherty County is preparing itself for any future disasters.
Currently, the preparation doesn’t have a price tag, officials discussed.
Five million dollars.
County commissioners were previously discussing a $5 million cost when it came to hiring Tetra Tech for debris monitoring services now and for the next five years.
However, Monday’s talk of an agreement with the company didn’t involve a price tag.
Instead, if approved, Tetra Tech will survey the storm's destruction in the county.
Tetra Tech will then take that estimated bill back to the county for approval.
One stipulation of the agreement, commissioners discussed, is that it has to be a federally declared disaster before the county can spend any money.
The county has been using Tetra Tech since the tornadoes in January 2017.
Commissioners will vote on whether to hire Tetra Tech for the next five years, on Dec. 3.
