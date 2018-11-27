Dortmund bus attacker convicted of 28 attempted murders

FILE - In this April 19, 2017 file photo Dortmund's Marc Bartra wears a cast on his arms after he was injured in the explosion as he sits on the bench before the Champions League quarterfinal second leg soccer match between Monaco and Dortmund at the Louis II stadium in Monaco. The court in Dortmund is expected to pass sentence on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2018 against a German man on charges of setting of explosives to gamble with options on Dortmund shares. (AP Photo/Claude Paris, file) (AP)