DCSS official talks holiday break for homeless students

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - In just a couple of weeks, Dougherty County students will get out for Christmas break. However, some students dread being out of school because it’s their only hope for food.
LaKisha Bryant Bruce, DCCS director of community relations, said the school district will not give students food over the break. Those that need food during the break, Bruce added, are asked to contact a teacher or school counselor.
Bruce said they want students to know that they are there to help any student in need.
“Our student support division works closely with these families and students when needs are identified and then we try to help them connect the dots to community resources,” Bruce said.
Bruce said that letting the child’s teacher know that they need help during the Christmas Break is important.
