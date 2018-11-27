Crisp Co. looking for wanted man

Demarcus Bell (Source: Crisp County Sheriff's Office)
By Jordan Barela | November 27, 2018 at 4:32 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:32 PM

CRISP CO., GA (WALB) - The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man that is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Demarcus “CHIP” Bell is wanted by law enforcement for parole violation with additional charges pending.

The suspect produced a weapon after he was approached by law enforcement and the incident late Tuesday afternoon, the sheriff’s office said.

Bell ran away after wrecking his car, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Crisp County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 276-2690, local law enforcement agency or 911.

