Chilly start leads to chilly ending

By Bradford Ambrose | November 27, 2018 at 6:12 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 6:12 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Bundle up as you head out the door this morning. Lows will reach the low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Highs today will only top out near 50° under sunny skies.

The below average temperatures continue into Wednesday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the area overnight and into Wednesday morning. Lows will bottom out near 30°. Highs will top out in the low 50s under sunny skies.

The dry weather continues into Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday reach the low 60s and near 70° by Friday.

Rain chances return by Saturday and continue into Monday with highs in the low 70s.

