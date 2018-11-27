Chilly start leads to chilly ending

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Bundle up as you head out the door this morning. Lows will reach the low to mid 30s under mostly clear skies. Highs today will only top out near 50° under sunny skies.
The below average temperatures continue into Wednesday. A Freeze Warning is in effect for the area overnight and into Wednesday morning. Lows will bottom out near 30°. Highs will top out in the low 50s under sunny skies.
The dry weather continues into Thursday and Friday. Highs Thursday reach the low 60s and near 70° by Friday.
Rain chances return by Saturday and continue into Monday with highs in the low 70s.
