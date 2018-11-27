Americus Police investigate shooting incident

AMERICUS, GA (WALB) - About 10:30 Monday night, November 26, 2018 officers of the Americus Police Department responded to the Crawley Street area in reference to a person being shot.
They found Emanuel King, Jr. suffering from a gunshot.
King was transported to Phoebe Sumter Regional Medical Center and later to the Navicent Medical Center in Macon. His condition is unknown at this time.
APD is asking the community assistance in locating the suspect in this shooting, Garrick Rhyme, age 25, 5′9 - 5′ 11″ in height, weighing 210 pounds, last seen wearing brown pants and a black coat.
Rhyme is considered armed and should not be approached.
Rhyme has active warrants for aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Americus Police Tip Line 229-924-4102, or the Americus Criminal Investigation Division at 229-924-4550
