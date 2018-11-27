Albany Boys & Girls Club offers resources for troubled teens

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Boys and Girls Club of Albany’s leader said the organization is committed to helping troubled teens.
Marvin Laster, Boys & Girls Clubs of Albany CEO, said this weekend’s killing in Albany, where several teens were charged with murder, is tragic.
Laster said it’s important for teens and families to know that there are resources with the club and they are always looking to help.
“This was a tragedy and we hope to prevent this by helping young people see not only the runway but the possibilities of what a great future could be but to realize those great futures," said Laster.
Marvin said if you want to get your child involved in the Boys and Girls Club, call the main office at (229) 439-0196.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.