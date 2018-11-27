Abrams, Gillum oppose Trump judicial pick in North Carolina

FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2018 file photo, Andrew Gillum the Democrat candidate for governor speaks at a news conference in Tallahassee, Fla. After losing governor’s races in Georgia and Florida, Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum are joining other black leaders to oppose one of President Donald Trump’s picks for a lifetime federal judgeship. Abrams and Gillum say the Senate must reject Thomas Farr’s nomination to a North Carolina district court. The Democrats say Farr is a threat to voting rights of nonwhites. Farr defended North Carolina laws that federal courts have found discriminatory against black voters. (AP Photo/Steve Cannon) (AP)