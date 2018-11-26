Reward offered for puppies found dead in container

Nine puppies were found dead in a blue container in Terrell County. Editor's note: This photo has been blurred.
By WALB News Team | November 26, 2018 at 6:17 PM EST - Updated November 26 at 6:17 PM

TERRELL CO., GA (WALB) - A reward is being offered after several puppies were found dead in a plastic container in Terrell County.

Martha Ann Coe, Terrell County Animal Control director, said nine puppies were found in a sealed container Sunday off Lovers Lane Road.

The puppies were suffocated and weren’t dead long before being found, according to Coe.

The container was labelled “guest bath."

Anyone with information is asked to call Terrell County Animal Control at (229) 995-4410.

