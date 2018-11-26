Grinstead murder trial change agreed to

OCILLA, GA (WALB) - The state’s case against the man accused of murdering Tara Grinstead will not be heard in Ocilla, but we do not know at this time where it will be heard.
Prosecutors have agreed with the defense motion to move the trial out of Irwin County, citing pretrial publicity. Ryan Dukes, the defendant, is represented by Cobb County attorneys Ashleigh and John Merchant.
They took over his case from the public defender’s office earlier this year.
They argued for a change of venue, saying that there is no way that Duke could get a fair trial in a county that is known nationwide for this high profile missing person’s case.
The defense is presenting 32 separate motions in this hearing, and Judge Bill Reinhardt is presiding.
Ryan Dukes was arrested in February 2017 for the murder of Tara Grinstead. Bo Duke was also arrested and charged with helping Duke dispose of Grinstead’s body.
Both were former students of the Irwin County teacher who went missing in October 2005.
