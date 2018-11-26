Funeral plans for delivery driver announced

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The funeral and visitation for Alexander Mixon, 27, have been published by Kimbrell-Stern Funeral Home.
Mixon was killed after he was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food for Locos Grill and Pub, APD officials said.
When he arrived to the vacant home, the victim was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Six suspects have been arrested, are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.
Tracy Manos, his cousin, said Mixon was a talented artist, humbled, and studied Theology as a hobby.
“He was an all around great guy. Just peaceful in every way. You could call him a peacemaker. You would never see him get mad. You would never see him get angry. He was always timid and quiet,” said Manos.
Next week would’ve been Mixon’s 28th birthday,
Mixon will be buried at Crown Hill Cemetery this coming Saturday.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.