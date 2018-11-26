Rain ends this morning. Temperatures tumble the rest of the day, starting in the 60s this morning and falling to near 50 by the afternoon. Plenty of clouds and breezy conditions are expected. Colder tonight in the lower to middle 30s. Highs reach the middle 50s Tuesday with full sunshine. A freeze is expected Wednesday morning and chilly afternoon the lower 50s. A warming trend begins Thursday. Highs reach 60 and then near 70 by Saturday. Good rain chances arrive by afternoon and linger into Sunday. Above average temperatures remain.