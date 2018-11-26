Brothers denied bond in Albany food delivery driver’s death

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Two suspects charged with felony murder in a delivery driver’s death were denied bond at their first appearance Monday morning, at the Dougherty County Jail magistrate court.
Brothers Iren and Mickee Carter are accused of being involved in the shooting death of Alex Mixon, 27, of Albany.
Three others are also charged with felony murder and another is charged with tampering with evidence. These four had their first appearances on Sunday afternoon.
Police say Mixon was shot and killed during an attempted robbery Saturday night around 8:00.
Investigators believe he was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food from Locos Grill when he was approached by two gunmen and shot while inside his vehicle.
The Carter brothers will have to apply to Superior Court for bond.
