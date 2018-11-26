Albany homicide investigated as gang crime

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - An Albany homicide is being investigated as a possible gang crime, according to Greg Edwards, Dougherty County district attorney.
Edwards confirmed to WALB that his office is familiar with all five teens charged in the incident and part of the investigation is if it was gang related.
Alexander Mixon, 27, was fatally wounded in during the attempted robbery Saturday.
A number of suspects were arrested and charged following the Saturday night incident.
- Jaylen Miller, 18, felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, felony murder.
- Mickee Carter 19, felony murder.
- Jaquan Oliver, 17, felony murder.
- Jacquarious Oliver, 15, felony murder and aggravated assault.
- Jaquanious Oliver, 19, tampering with evidence.
All five will be charged as adults, despite some being juveniles, and it will be charged as a gang crime if that part of the investigation can be proven, according to the district attorney.
All arrested are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.
The victim was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food, Albany Police Department officials said. The victim was a Locos Grill and Pub employee.
When he arrived, which was a vacant home, the victim was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Initial responding officers at the scene Saturday said the victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim died from his injuries shortly arriving at the hospital.
Locos, Mixon’s employer, released a statement to WALB Monday afternoon.
“It is with a heavy heart that we share of a life lost too soon, not only of an incredible employee, Alex Mixon, but most of all, the loss of a family member,” the statement read.
The restaurant also commended the Albany Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide and gang force units for "being persistent in getting [the] suspects off the streets so quickly.
Mixon was an employee of Locos since 2011.
WALB was able to talk with a close love one who said their entire family is trying to digest this tragedy, but most importantly, keeping Mixon’s memory alive.
“It’s been pretty heart-wrenching. We’ve been pretty much devastated by this horrific tragedy,” said Tracy Manos, Mixon’s cousin. “You hear it on the news everyday, but you never think it’s actually going to hit home.”
Manos, Mixon’s cousin by marriage, said his entire family hasn’t been able to sleep since Mixon’s life tragically ended.
“So this has actually hit home and woke us all up to start being more aware of our surroundings,” said Manos.
Manos said Mixon was a talented artist, humble and studied theology as a hobby.
“He was an all around great guy. Just peaceful in every way. You could call him a peacemaker. You would never see him get mad. You would never see him get angry. He was always timid and quiet,” said Manos.
Mixon was just shy of his 28th birthday, Manos said, and Mixon’s wife and family were already preparing for it.
“She had order him a present, so it’s an emotional time,” said Manos. “I just want his memory to be. His life, it was cut way too short and we’re going to miss him.”
