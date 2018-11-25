Victim lured to bogus address in Saturday homicide; several arrested

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Several arrests were made in a homicide that took place Saturday, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
Alexander Mixon, 27, was fatally wounded in during an attempted robbery.
The victim was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food, APD officials said. The victim was a Locos Grill and Pub employee.
When he arrived, which was a vacant home, the victim was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
A number of suspects were arrested and charged following the Saturday night incident.
- Jaylen Miller, 18, felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, and Mickee Carter 19, felony murder.
- Jaquan Miller, 17, felony murder.
- Jaquarious Oliver, 15, felony murder and aggravated assault.
- Jaquanious Oliver, 19, tampering with evidence.
All arrested are currently in the Dougherty County Jail.
Initial responding officers at the scene Saturday said the victim was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The victim died from his injuries shortly arriving at the hospital.
This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.
