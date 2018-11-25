San Francisco 49ers linebacker Reuben Foster arrested on domestic violence charges

TAMPA, FLORIDA (CNN) - Reuben Foster, a linebacker for the San Francisco 49ers, has been arrested on domestic violence charges.
That's according to a release from the city of Tampa, Florida.
Foster was arrested Saturday night after Tampa police officers responded to the Grand Hyatt Hotel for a domestic violence investigation.
According to the release, the victim reported foster "slapped her phone out of her hand, pushed her in the chest area, and slapped her with an open hand on the right side of her face."
Foster was charged with one count of first-degree misdemeanor domestic violence and booked into the Hillsborough County Jail.
Copyright 2018 CNN. All rights reserved.