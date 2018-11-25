Homicide reported in Albany

A homicide occurred on West Broad and Valencia in Albany. (Source: WALB)
November 24, 2018 at 9:46 PM EST - Updated November 24 at 9:56 PM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - A homicide was reported in Albany late Saturday night, according to officials.

Officials are investigating a homicide, which took place in the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue.

Initial responding officers at the scene said a man was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The man died from his injuries shortly arriving at the hospital.

The suspect is still at large, law enforcement officials said.

Officials said this is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and we will update as more information becomes available.

