Shoppers are urged to spend their dollars locally on Small Business Saturday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Black Friday is coming to an end, but don’t put your money away just yet.
Small Business Saturday is next and shops will host special events all day with one goal in mind.
When you shop locally, you not only support the business itself, but you support your neighbors, friends and family even if you don’t realize you are.
The sound of cash registers opening and closing fill stores all over Albany Friday. But you may actually want to wait until Saturday to shop.
“When you support local business, you’re supporting Albany’s fingerprint, what makes us different,” said Morgan Layfield, the owner of Downtown Dawsyn Boutique.
Which is why the sales will go on Saturday and are actually even more important for small businesses.
“It’s just been great. It’s just been great for all of us really,” Alex Kelly, a Sales Associate at Blush Boutique.
Small Business Saturday has become a way for area shops to encourage people to shop locally. Not just supporting the store itself, but the owner, the employees and all of the products grown and made right here in Albany.
“You kind of go somewhere and you feel like home and it’s just a fun way to interact with people and you know just support people you know and love around town,” said Kelly.
For Downtown Albany, the Small Business Saturday could be the start of something new for the area.
“I went on a trip one year and I saw in the city where people were outside drawing other people, so that’s what we’re going to try to bring to Downtown Albany a little bit,” said Layfield.
Which is exactly what Morgan Layfield, the owner of Downtown Dawsyn Boutique, is working to bring to Albany Saturday with local musicians, artists, and even Jethro’s Coffee. Her goal is to one day expand the event.
“Possibly be like a street festival you see in some other cities. Maybe block off and have vendors. Just give Albany something different they haven’t seen in a really long time,” said Layfield.
Blush Boutique will be open tomorrow from 10:30 to 5:00.
And the Downtown Dawysn Boutique will host it’s event from 11 a.m. to around 3 p.m. and will be open until 7 p.m.
