Partly cloudy and cool Saturday evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tonight, partly cloudy skies with lows in the upper 40s to near 50°. Patchy fog is also possible through mid morning Sunday. Sunday is looking mainly dry with highs near 70°. We should see a good deal of sunshine throughout the day before clouds begin to increase toward sunset. Showers and a few rumbles of thunder are likely by Sunday evening. Our rain chances continue overnight and into Monday morning. Highs Monday will only top out in the low 60s. High pressure takes control Tuesday through Thursday leaving us with dry weather with highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Another rain chance appears by Friday with highs in the mid 60s.