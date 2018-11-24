“Keep 'Em Warm” coat drive tradition continues in Tift County

TIFT COUNTY, GA (WALB) - It’s cold outside and for those that can’t afford to keep warm, a Tift County commissioner carries on the tradition to change that. Commissioner Melissa Hughes has been doing the Keep 'Em Warm coat drive for eight years.
She usually starts helping people in the community the day after Thanksgiving and it goes on until December 22nd.
Commissioner Hughes started out giving coats to kids, but eventually started giving coats to adults.
“I would see children walking to school with shorts on and a hoodie and they looked like they were very cold. And God placed it on my heart to do a coat drive.”
If you'd like to donate, you can take your coats to Kelly Services where they'll clean the coats for free, Tifton's YMCA, the county commissioner's office, or Hughes will pick them up personally.
Call (229) 326-0241 for more information.
