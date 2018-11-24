Gnat Drop: Celebration of the pesky bug headed to Tifton

TIFTON, GA (WALB) - Here in Southwest Georgia, we’re no stranger to gnats, and now a fun way to celebrate the pesky bug could be on the way to Tift County. Commissioner Melissa Hughes wants to give people a place to go in our area to ring in the New Year, versus driving far away to Atlanta or Tallahassee.
Hughes and the Gnat Drop committee found a Florida architect to create a gnat sketch. The gnat will made of metal and covered with paint and lights.
Commissioner Hughes came up with the idea after her fiancé pointed out the bad gnats in our area.
“He said well why don’t y’all do a gnat drop and I’m like um what, and after a while I forgot about it,” Hughes said. "But one day at work I got to thinking about it and I’m like that is so crazy, it just may work,” added Hughes.
The committee is looking for local talent and sponsors.
The Gnat Drop will take place at the Clark A. Kent administration building in Tifton, from 6 P.M. to 12 A.M. on New Year’s Eve. For more information call 229-326-0241.
