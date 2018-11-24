Cloudy and cool Friday evening

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The clouds will hang tough through the evening hours. It will be a cool night as temperatures fall into the low to mid 50s by midnight. If you’re heading out this evening, make sure you have the rain gear handy. There’s a slight chance of a shower or some spotty drizzle.
Better rain chances come during the overnight hours and continue through Saturday morning. Highs Saturday will top out near 70° with clearing later in the day. Sunday looks mainly dry under partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. Our next rain chance arrives during the overnight hours Monday. The rain chance sticks around through the morning hours with highs in the low 60s. Cooler weather is headed our way by midweek with highs in the upper 50s.
