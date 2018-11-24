Blood shortages leave organizations urging people to donate

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -Most people may know today as Black Friday, but others know it as Red Friday.
With a national blood shortage, this day has become more important than ever.
Now, the Red Cross has set up several donation sites across Albany today, in hopes more people will donate.
Those with the American Legion, where one donor site was set up, said there’s nothing more patriotic than donating blood to save a life.
“Because one of our pillars of existence is service to the community, state and nation. And service to our veterans and our youth and Americanism. And if this isn’t Americanism, I don’t know what is,” said Charles “Nick” Nicholson, Sr. Vice Commander.
One donor in Albany is doing what he can to help in the shortage.
Stephen Henry donates Double Red Blood Cells, this means he donates twice the normal amount of blood.
While one normal donation helps around three people, Henry can save about six lives with his donation and he said you may be able to do the same.
“I think especially in our city where we’ve gone through Hurricane Michael and everything, we need to have this community spirit. I think that giving blood kind of feeds into that. We get to care for others around us by donating blood. That’s a big deal to me, I think it should be a big deal to everyone,” said Henry.
Henry said you just have to be healthy enough, and go to a donation site to see if you’re eligible to donate twice the normal amount, as well.
If you want to donate, you can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-733-2767.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.