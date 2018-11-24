Blazers put up 45 points in second half to secure second round victory

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The VSU Blazers haven’t loss a game since November 4th of 2017 and hasn’t been apart of the playoffs since 2016, where they fell in the first round.
But all of that is in the past and the Blazers are undefeated and sitting at the top seed.
VSU got the bye past the first round, as they hosted Bowie State in the second round.
Blazers headed into halftime leading the Bulldogs 21-16.
The Blazers have been known to be a second half team, as the Blazers threw up 45 unanswered points in the second half to win 66-16 over Bowie State.
VSU had 549 total yards of offense in their win over the Bulldogs.
The Blazers 4 passing touchdowns were slip between Rogan Wells and Ivory Durham.
Head coach Kerwin Bell said he’s proud of his guys today.. but the journey has just begun.
“You only win big games with great athletes," said Bell. "You get into championships, you win playoffs, you win games when you have great athletes and great people, great character and great leadership that goes along with it.”
The Blazers will face off against number 3 seed Lenoir-Rhyne in the quarterfinals at home December 1st at 1P.M.
