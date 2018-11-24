Attorneys urge dating app users to screen potential dates after reported attack

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - One South Georgia prosecutor says a lot of people in our area use dating apps. But after a recent reported attack in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, prosecutors want to make sure you know who you’re interacting with before you confirm that date.
A 19-year-old woman was reportedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted in Milwaukee after prosecutors say a 21-year-old man used the dating app “Tagged” to lure her in.
“He specifically picked her up, which I believe at her home, which sounds like a very southern gentleman thing to do but if it’s someone that you met online you don’t want to tell them where you live," said JD Hart, Chief Assistant District Attorney, Tift County. "You don’t want to tell them where you live, you don’t want to give them that much and that much ability to come be alone with you,” said Hart.
Hart says the majority of people in South Georgia use dating apps, but there are local cases, like one in Worth county, where meet-ups have turned violent. Hart wants people in the area to be on their P’s and Q’s when they’re looking for love.
“If they don’t know anybody that you know, if there’s no friends in common, then chances are they’re not who they say they are,” said Hart.
Fake identities are one of the many ways perpetrators find their victims. They reel you in, Hart says, & make you feel safe. Thankfully, she says sites like Facebook use facial recognition software to keep track of users.
“People who don’t use their entire face in a picture is a good indication that they have created a fake account.”
Hart says some dating sites can also be used for sexual activities, and teens and children. Some as young as 6 years old can be tricked, victimized, and exposed.
“There’s an app that looks like a calculator that’s really a messaging app," added Hart. "There’s an app that looks like a Bible app that is actually a messaging app that kids use to interact with each other,” said Hart.
Hart says they’ve worked cases of human trafficking and the only way to stay safe is to be aware of the apps your children are using.
