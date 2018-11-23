Volunteers continue hurricane clean up on Thanksgiving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) -
35 volunteers from The Samaritan’s Purse organization put aside time today to continue clean up efforts after Hurricane Michael.
Samaritans Purse is an international Christian organization that helps those in need.
The group has been in Albany since the hurricane hit back in early October.
They've completed about half of the more than 1800 work orders they received.
That effort wasn’t going to stop today.
“The Samaritan’s Purse volunteers that are here have given up their vacation, their holidays with their families because they want to come and serve people who are hurting and people who are in need. They want to show them the love of Jesus Christ while they have that opportunity today through their actions,” said Shannon Daley, the Program Manager for U.S. Disaster Relief.
1,150 volunteers are serving in South Georgia with the organization, but they are always accepting more.
They tell us their goal is to have all of their missions completed by December 15.
