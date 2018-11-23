Thousands attend canopy of lights celebration in Moultrie

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - The annual Canopy of Lights in Moultrie brought thousands of South Georgians to their downtown area Thursday evening.
Not only were the lights that cover the downtown area just breath taking, but also seeing the community come together and uniting with folks from all over the state was a great way to end Thanksgiving, and welcome the Christmas holiday.
“3...2...1...,” said Santa Claus as he lead the count down to illuminate the lights in downtown Moultrie.
“I’ve been doing it for about 15 to 18 years and love it every time. I love the children, I love the community, I love everybody,” said Santa.
Thousands of lights fill the downtown square in Moultrie as Thanksgiving comes to an end and Christmas begins.
“It’s a great community effort. The city does a lot of work putting these lights up. There are a lot of vendors out here, it’s just a great community event for everybody,” said James Sling, a community member.
“We have live reindeer, we have stilt walkers, we have pony rides, train rides,” said event organizer Amy Johnson.
Organizers expected more than 15,000 people to attend Thursday night’s celebration, making it the largest ever.
“Every year it does get larger because people talk and it’s such a unique event that you can’t get anywhere else,” said Johnson.
“It makes us feel really good to have this many people involved in the community, and it just brings out the spirit of the holiday’s for everybody," said Christie Cox, another member of the community.
That’s what keeps folks coming back every year.
“We’re unique that we have a town square right in the middle of the community,” said Johnson. “People leave, they might leave out of town, but they always come back for this event.”
“When it comes to Christmas and things like that we come together and it binds us together and we bond as a community,” said Santa.
This was also a great opportunity for the city’s economy as many of the downtown stores were open during the festival as well.
