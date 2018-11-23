Round 3: Friday night football schedule and scores

It’s Round 3 of high school football in South Georgia

Colquitt County vs. North Gwinnett is the Game of the Week for week 15 of the Locker Room Report. (Source: WALB)
By Theo Dorsey and John Barron | November 23, 2018 at 4:33 PM EST - Updated November 23 at 5:16 PM

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - The chances of multiple state champions from South Georgia are heightening by the week. It’s Round 3 of the high school football state playoffs. That means semifinals in GISA and quarterfinals in the GHSA. Here are the matchups with area teams:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • North Gwinnett @ Colquitt County 

GHSA:

  • Lowndes @ Grayson
  • Coffee @ Lanier      
  • Valdosta @ Dacula      
  • Creekview @ Lee County      
  • Bainbridge @ Buford      
  • Troup @ Cairo      
  • Fitzgerald @ Rabun County      
  • Commerce @ Irwin County      
  • Green County @ Pelham      
  • Clinch County @ Mt. Zion  
  • Tift County @ Archer  

GISA:

  • Edmund Burke @ Terrell Academy      
  • John Milledge @ Tiftarea    

