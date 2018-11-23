Round 3: Friday night football schedule and scores

SOUTHWEST GA (WALB) - The chances of multiple state champions from South Georgia are heightening by the week. It’s Round 3 of the high school football state playoffs. That means semifinals in GISA and quarterfinals in the GHSA. Here are the matchups with area teams:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- North Gwinnett @ Colquitt County
GHSA:
- Lowndes @ Grayson
- Coffee @ Lanier
- Valdosta @ Dacula
- Creekview @ Lee County
- Bainbridge @ Buford
- Troup @ Cairo
- Fitzgerald @ Rabun County
- Commerce @ Irwin County
- Green County @ Pelham
- Clinch County @ Mt. Zion
- Tift County @ Archer
GISA:
- Edmund Burke @ Terrell Academy
- John Milledge @ Tiftarea
