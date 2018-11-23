Officers warn shoppers to be mindful of credit card fraud

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Tis the season for your card numbers to get stolen. “Just be mindful that people are out here watching,” said Albany Police Cpl. Terry Brown.
People are beginning their holiday shopping, but shoppers like Marquice Woodward are not distracted by the low prices.
“You know when you’re using your card you have to make sure someone is not behind you," said Woodward. "You have to cover your pin so it’s a little hassle, it’s convenient, more convenient than cash,” added Woodward.
Albany police say be aware if anything seems a little off in your finances.
“One thing that we recommend is to make sure you constantly keep an eye on your account. Visit your account periodically to make sure there’s nothing out of the ordinary on your account," said APD’s Public Information Officer Phyllis Whitley-Banks.
Police leaders says it’s easy for scammers to steal your information while you’re shopping with your family, adding that perpetrators can hack your card while you’re completely unaware.
“It’s unfortunate but we do have to take these measures in order to keep our credit information safe,” Whitley-Banks added.
Credit card fraud is one of the reasons Woodward normally sticks to using cash when he’s shopping.
“Because I’m sure it’s a hassle getting your credit back in line and anything that’s taken from you, you have to get it reimbursed by the bank," said Woodward. “So I’m sure it’s a hassle so you want to try to avoid that, take precautions.”
Even though prices are at an all time low on Black Friday police want you to remember that safety comes first.
“There are people out here that prey on innocent people so just look out," said Brown. “The main thing is just look out, be mindful of your surrounding.”
As always if you feel like your information has been compromised contact your local police department.
