Man hospitalized after stabbing in Grady County

GRADY CO., GA (WALB) - A Grady County man is now in jail after Grady County Sheriff’s Deputies said he stabbed a man during a Thanksgiving night party and then ran off.
Grady County Sheriff Harry Young said Ricky Ricks, of Grady County, is charged with critically stabbing and cutting a man in the back yard of a home on Sunset Lane about 10 Thursday night. Investigators said there were a number of people in the yard with drinking going on when the attack occurred.
Ricks was arrested around noon Friday in Thomas County by Thomas County Sheriff’s Deputies.
The name of the victim has not been released. The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and now is stable.
Ricks is facing an aggravated assault charge.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.