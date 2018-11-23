Game of the Week (11/23/18): North Gwinnett @ Colquitt County

MOULTRIE, GA (WALB) - 14 South Georgia teams are still alive and playing tonight in the playoffs, but we have 15 all together, as the Crisp Academy Wildcats are getting ready for the GISA state championship next week.
All together, it’s been a great playoff run for South Georgia, but it could get even better.
Rush Propst and the Packers fell to North Gwinnett in the state championship last year... and they were the Packers last loss and that’s why we had to make them our WALB Game of the Week.
The Packers have only faced the Bulldogs with Rush Propst at the main headset.
They currently are tied in the series at 2-2... but the Bulldogs left an ever lasting impression on the Packers, after that state final loss last year.
But Propst and the Packers weren't looking to shrug this loss off.
Instead, they made it motivation.
Now it could be time for payback, as they Packers are gearing up to welcome the Bulldogs into Mack Tharpe Stadium and maybe crushing their repeat state title dreams.
The Packers will be looking to make it to the semi-finals for the fourth time in five years.
Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 P.M. in Moultrie.
