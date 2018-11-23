Eagles hosting a familiar foe in the semifinals

DAWSON, GA (WALB) - Terrell Academy took down Burke Academy in early September for its first win of the year. The Eagles will host Burke this weekend for the GISA State semifinals.
The Eagles have been on a roll.
After dropping the first 3 games of the year, they've won 7 of their last 8.
That streak started with a win over Burke 28-21.
It’s a team Bill Murdock and the team recall having their hands full with.
“Their quarterback and fullback are very good," said Murdock.
"They run a Georgia Tech style offense and keep the football and they’re tough. They’ve gotten better and better as the season went on and its going to be a heck of a ballgame. Should be physical, a lot of hitting on both sides.”
Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m in Dawson.
