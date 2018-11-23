Black Friday steals and deals at the Albany Mall

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Here in Albany, many took to the stores Thanksgiving night and many more expected to hit the store for deals Friday morning.
Shoppers started lining up at 5 for Belk to open its doors at 6 in the morning.
Gift cards were given out to the first 100 customers this morning,
But Thursday afternoon starting at 4, the first 200 customers received gift cards.
Albany’s Belk Store Manager Michael King said shoppers are going to be eager and excited for all the steals and deals.
A large focus of those sales will be on technology with smart home devices and gaming.
Another area of interest is boots that are $19.99.
King said matching family attire is huge too.
“We’re always trying to be better than the year before, so that’s what we are shooting for. I think we’re armed and ready this year. We have a lot of things in our favor. Wallet Hub actually listed Belk as the number one retailer for Black Friday deals this year. So we’re excited about that,” explained King.
King just wants to remind everyone though, that patience is key when it comes to a hectic day like Black Friday.
"The lines are going to be a little bit longer. We try to make it as fun as possible. Being safe. If they need help out to their car just making sure that they ask. We have plenty of people here that can do that for them."
Many stores at the mall will be open late tonight.
Belk will remain open until 10 p.m.
