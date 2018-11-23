Asian stocks fall on risks, while US closes for Thanksgiving

U.S-CHINA TRADE: U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping will meet at the Group of 20 summit in Argentina next week. The leaders are hoping to unwind a spiraling dispute over Beijing's technology policy and trade practices. The countries have placed additional tariffs on billions of dollars of each other's goods, fueling worries over softening global growth. According to the Wall Street Journal, the U.S. has asked its allies to stop using telecommunications equipment from Huawei, which is Chinese-owned. The report cited people familiar with the matter.