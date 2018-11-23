APD, San Joe’s feed the community for Thanksgiving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Albany Police Department partnered with a local business to feed the community Thursday.
San Joe’s brought their food trucks to the police department’s parking lot to hand out hot plates that afternoon.
They aimed to feed about 200 people.
The owners said they wanted to feed folks Thursday because of the way the Albany community has embraced them over the years.
“Basically its because we would like to give back to the community. We appreciate them coming to the business and we would like to give back to them,” said Alma Alvarez, a co-owner of the business.
This is the first time San Joe's has fed the community on Thanksgiving.
They said they hope to do this again in years to come.
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.