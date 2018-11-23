APD gives safety tips to ensure shopper safety for Black Friday

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Black Friday shopping has already started for many stores and families.
The Albany Police Department is making sure shoppers are as safe as possible.
Public Information Officer Phyllis Banks said the safest thing you can do is limit the amount of cash you carry, and use your debit card instead.
She said the biggest way to keep yourself safe is to stay aware of what’s going on around you.
“Be conscious of your surroundings," said Banks. "Don’t be distracted by texting and talking on the phone. We just want people to take responsibility for maintaining their safety and to keep some of these safety tips in mind.”
By keeping your cash hidden and not carrying a large sum, it helps robbers less likely to target you.
Another thing you can do to help you stay safe is to park in well-lit areas and limit the amount of times you make trips to your car.
If you’re doing a lot of shopping and putting your bags away in your car, to remember to hide your possessions out of sight.
“Making sure that they’re not carrying a lot of bags in and out of the store. When they do their shopping that they put that stuff in their trunk. Do not leave gifts, bags in plain view.”
This will also make you less likely a victim of car burglary.
