Albany Police: Shop in groups if you have to go out late

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Shoppers that work late may want to think twice before heading out after dark. Albany police say you should be fully aware of your surroundings before shopping at the midnight hour for Black Friday.
Authorities say criminals prey on innocent people this time of year, especially if you’re not paying attention.
WALB News 10 talked with officers who say that if you have to shop later than normal, make sure you go out in groups.
“If you see something suspicious report it, don’t just think it’s nothing,” said Cpl. Terry Brown, Albany Police Dept. “Because that nothing could turn into something more serious."
“Take somebody with you, be on your phone, talk to somebody. Just don’t go out by yourself, especially if you don’t [normally] go out by yourself, and you’re one of those people that don’t think that it can happen to you. It can happen, just be mindful,” Brown added.
Police say they will remain vigilant with their holiday patrols. If you see anything that concerns you, contact the Albany Police Department.
