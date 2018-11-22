Wild Adventures offers free and discounted admission

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Wild Adventures Theme Park is offering free and discounted admission for a variety of reasons this weekend for its Day of Thanks.
Teachers, first responders, military personnel and those who live in declared disaster areas of Hurricane Michael will all be offered free single-day entry to the park from Friday, November 23, through Sunday, November 25.
The park is also offering a buy one, get one free entry deal for anyone who brings a non-perishable food donation for Second Harvest Food Bank.
“Second Harvest is an organization that we work with several times throughout the year with buy one get one free donations. This weekend, it’s even more important because they are definitely helping out with Hurricane Michael relief efforts and we want to assist them with those efforts,” said Wild Adventures Spokesperson Adam Floyd.
Residents of any of the counties affected by Hurricane Michael must bring proof of residency.
Those who work in any of the mentioned positions must bring proof of occupation.
