What do veterinarians say your pets can and can’t eat this Thanksgiving?

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Veterinarians want you to remember some tips this Thanksgiving if you're tempted to let your pets in on the big meal.
When it comes to animals' diets, they're not like humans, according to vets.
There are some foods that might be on your table Thursday that our four-legged family members can't tolerate.
Dr. Steve Whatley, a veterinarian at Bush Animal Clinic in Albany, explained that you may be doing more harm than good by throwing your dog a turkey bone.
"The bird bones are going to be more brittle than, say, bones of a mammal," said Dr. Whatley. "They do splinter and they can get obstructed, versus the beef bones that they may chew at and not necessarily break them apart."
Dr. Whatley said some foods are okay for your pet, in moderation, but some things are toxic to dogs.
That includes chocolate and macadamia nuts. Even nutmeg can cause some problems for canine this holiday.
For more information from the American Veterinary Medical Association on what foods you should keep from your pets on Thanksgiving, click here.
