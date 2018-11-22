Volunteers give back to the community on Thanksgiving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - The Salvation Army served dozens of people Thursday for Thanksgiving.
Members of Saints of God House of Worship Church volunteered their time to prepare and make the meals.
Before everyone ate the church had a worship song.
One of the volunteers, Brad Thomas, said giving back to the community is always a great feeling.
“I know a lot of people don’t have a lot of things like what I have but because love has been poured into me, I am pouring back into others," says Thomas.
The church also serves meals to the community every Tuesday. They are located in the 900 block of West Oglethorpe Blvd.
