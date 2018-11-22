Turner Co. sheriff: Holiday thefts increase as unfamiliar drivers pour in from I-75

TURNER COUNTY, GA (WALB) - Interstate 75 runs through Turner County, which can bring unfamiliar drivers to the area and increase theft rates.
The Turner County sheriff said they need people in the community to be an extra set of eyes.
Sheriff Andy Hester said that most people don’t mean any harm and get off the interstate to get gas, but there are some drivers that are looking to take things and get away quickly.
Deputies said they see an increase in thefts this time of year.
Hester said that most unfamiliar vehicles will be in town visiting their families. But there are certain out of town travelers who don’t abide by the law, so you should watch for anything suspicious.
“It they’re legitimate, that’s great, that’s what we have to do is go check out people and make sure they are law abiding citizens that are in our community," said Hester. "But if they see a strange vehicle, get a tag number, get a description of it and just call it in to us and we can check it out.”
Hester said you can also look for the vehicle description, color of the car and the number of people in the vehicle.
