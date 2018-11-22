Tiftarea’s toughest test yet lies in the semifinals

CHULA, GA (WALB) - Imagine being a ball carrier, and seeing all of these glossy Tiftarea helmets converge on you.
You’re now in the shoes of all of the panthers opponents this season.
Tiftarea is one win away from a GISA State championship appearance, and defense is what they're thankful for.
The unit is giving up just over 7 points per game, and they have an average margin of victory of well over 30.
But those numbers nearly mirror their also undefeated opponent John Milledge who they will welcome to Chula Friday night.
“They’re real similar to us in what they do. They’re offensive schemes are real similar," said first-year head coach Erik Soliday.
"They’ve got a really good tailback. Their season has went a lot like ours. They’re very good up front, good offensive line good defensive line, really good running back. So you know, it’s going to be a chore this week.”
Kickoff is at 7 in the Panther Pit.
The winner heads to Macon next weekend to play for all the marbles.
