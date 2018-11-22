Second Harvest passes out 1,200 boxes to help those in need

VALDOSTA, GA (WALB) - Over 1,200 people in South Georgia have enough food to last about a week, thanks to Second Harvest Food Bank.
On Wednesday, the organization hosted its Thanksgiving for Thousands event to pass out food to those in need.
With the help of more than 130 volunteers, Second Harvest gave away over a 1,000 boxes, each with 20 pounds of food.
Each box included foods like pasta, red beans, mashed potatoes, fruits and vegetables and more.
The giveaway took place at the new Valdosta High School and had hundreds of people in cars wrapped around the campus and down the block.
Second Harvest officials said that there is enough food in the boxes to feed a family of four.
“It means a lot to me to provide for my family and they’re gonna be happy for it,” said resident Cassandra Johnson.
Volunteers were at the school for hours this morning, handing out boxes along with bread, deserts, fruits and more.
Many of the volunteers were students in leadership clubs in Lowndes County and Valdosta City schools.
Second Harvest officials shared that Wednesday would not have been possible without the help of the volunteers.
