Salvation Army prepared for cold weather

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Winter is just around the corner and the Salvation Army is prepared for when temperatures drop.
Lieutenant Rebecca Sullivan said that if they run out of beds, they have plenty of mats and blankets.
“If temperatures drop and our beds fill up, we have mats and we just make sure that they have something to cover their bodies so they can stay warm and make sure we place them in a warm area," explained Sullivan.
Sullivan wants to make sure that the community knows that they are there for anyone who may need their assistance.
“We do not turn anyone away because we want to make sure that anyone who is in a homeless state that they have a place to lay their heads," said Sullivan.
Sullivan said all you need when you show up is an ID.
“You sign in at 6 for a meal and then 7:30 you can get a bed and that’s when we check an ID and then give you the items you need to come on into the shelter and get a bed," said Sullivan.
The salvation army wants the community to know that it is more than just a shelter, it has developed resources for those in need.
