Pet of the Week, Nov. 19-23
Chewy (Source: Lee County Animal Shelter)
November 22, 2018 at 11:49 AM EST - Updated November 22 at 11:51 AM

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Chewy!

Chewy is a female Terrier mix and is about one year old.

She is heartworm negative, current on all her yearly shots, has been spayed, and already has a microchip!

Chewy gets along with dogs and cats, loves children. Chewy only weighs 22 pounds.

Her adoption fee is only $20.

If you are interested in adopting Chewy, stop by the Lee County Animal Shelter at 101 Mossy Dell in Leesburg. Chewy is missing out being in her Fur-ever Home for Thanksgiving but hasn’t lost hope in being in a Fur-ever Home before Christmas!

