Pet of the Week, Nov. 19-23

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - This week’s Pet of the Week is Chewy!
Chewy is a female Terrier mix and is about one year old.
She is heartworm negative, current on all her yearly shots, has been spayed, and already has a microchip!
Chewy gets along with dogs and cats, loves children. Chewy only weighs 22 pounds.
Her adoption fee is only $20.
If you are interested in adopting Chewy, stop by the Lee County Animal Shelter at 101 Mossy Dell in Leesburg. Chewy is missing out being in her Fur-ever Home for Thanksgiving but hasn’t lost hope in being in a Fur-ever Home before Christmas!
Copyright 2018 WALB. All rights reserved.