More clouds but dry through Thanksgiving

ALBANY, GA (WALB) - Little fanfare Thanksgiving with high pressure in control. Chilly upper 30s give way to cool low 60s with increasing clouds on the holiday. Clouds thicken Black Friday as isolated showers become likely Friday night into Saturday morning.
Briefly dry as temperatures moderate lows low 50s and highs around 70 for the weekend. Next cold front swings east Sunday into early Monday with another round of rain. The front quickly exists allowing drier and even colder air to filter in into midweek.
