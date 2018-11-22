Man found injured in roadway in Berrien County

BERRIEN CO., GA (WALB) - Investigators in Berrien County are searching for answers after a man was found injured in the road.
It happened Wednesday night just before 8:30, on Hall Whitley Road near Stephanie Lane.
Berrien County Sheriff Ray Paulk said a passerby found Anthony Powers, 35, laying in the road.
Investigators say Powers is in serious condition at the Macon Trauma Center.
Right now, they don't know much about what happened.
If you know anything, call (229) 686-2091.
